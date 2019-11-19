Winter precipitation and driving safety

As winter quickly approaches, snow and other types of wintry precipitation will become more common in the coming months.

Driving safety is one of the most important things to keep in mind when winter weather arrives across the area.

First we will discuss the different types of precipitation that we see in the winter. When temperatures remain above freezing at all levels of the atmosphere, we see rain. If air below 32 degrees works its way into the surface, we can experience freezing rain and sleet. If the temperature at the upper and lower levels of the atmosphere remains below freezing, snowfall is likely.

While driving in the rain requires turning your headlights on and a slight reduction in speed, wintry precipitation is more difficult.

Ice on the roadways can cause reduced friction and sliding, so it is important not just to slow down, but also avoid sudden stops and be especially careful on hills.

Snow is more visible than ice on the roads, but can also create complications. Reducing speed, avoiding locking your brakes, and taking hills slowly without stopping will help you safely navigate the slippery conditions.