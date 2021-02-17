Winter storm pushes back COVID-19 vaccinations

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Winter Weather affected most of the nation this week, and now it is our turn to feel the impacts.

COVID-19 vaccine clinics across the country were cancelled due to the weather, including one here in Fayette County. Dr. Anita Stewart is the Fayette County Health Officer.

“After speaking with the office of emergency management services who has close contact with National Weather Service out of Charleston, it was felt that for everyone’s safety, that we postpone the clinic,” Stewart said.

The vaccination clinic was called the “Save Our Wisdom” clinic. It targeted the 65 and older population, a vulnerable population when it comes to driving in winter weather.

“Navigating the snow and ice on sidewalks, walking into buildings, walking out of their own home. And we know having a wrist fracture, or a hip fracture could cause significant morbidity and morality in that population,” explained Stewart.

They also had to consider the safety of the staff and volunteers working the clinic.

But safety was not their only concern. They also had to consider the expiration date of the vaccine. Once they receive the vaccines from the hubs, they only have 120 hours to use them. The timeline tightens even more once the first dose is drawn.

“If you have an event planned for 300 and you draw up doses and no one shows, you are scrambling around to get vaccines in arms,” Stewart said.

Now, the vaccines can stay safely at the hub and be saved for next week’s clinic.