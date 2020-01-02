Winter weather can lead to the winter blues

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It was pretty cold out the week of New Year’s and some places even saw a little snow. But some people don’t see these conditions as a winter wonderland.

Seasonal Affective Disorder, or seasonal depression, is estimated to affect 10 million Americans, according to Psychology today. This illness tends to appear in the winter, and sometimes fall, and leaves in the spring.

Dr. Ahmed Faheem, with Appalachian Psychiatric Services, said the disorder has to do with the melatonin in your skin.

“There are certain human beings who are subjected to changes in their body when the sunlight gets less or they aren’t exposed to as much sunlight.,” said Faheem.

Dr. Faheem also said that anti-depressants do not help this disorder.