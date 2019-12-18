Winterplace Ski Resort looking to hire ski instructors

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — If you like to ski or snowboard and would like to get paid to do it, Winterplace Ski Resort is the place for you. Leaders at Winterplace are looking to hire more instructors to teach people how to get their ski legs this winter season.

Victoria Sowder is an instructor for the first time this winter. She said their training starts with the basics then they learn the mechanics of skiing.

“Really the only thing that differed from our lessons to somebody that would be coming in for actual lessons as a guest was that we were being taught as well the mechanics behind things,” Sowder said. “So we were learning why we were doing things more than just how to do it.”

If you are interested in learning about the employment opportunities at Winterplace visit Winterplace Ski Resort for the application.

Trending Stories

