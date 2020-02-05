Woman, inmate arrested for failed drug delivery into McDowell County Correctional Center

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Two people are arrested after a failed attempt to deliver drugs into a McDowell County prison.

Deputies responded to the McDowell County Correctional Center on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2020 after receiving a complaint of someone throwing something over the fence at the facility. When they arrived, they discovered the thrown object was believed to be suboxone, and the suspect drove away after hitting two vehicles in the parking lot.

Deputies later found and pulled over the vehicle. The driver, Christina Rogers, 23, was arrested on one count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Suboxone), one count of Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility, two counts of Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and two counts of Destruction of Property. She is in jail on a $27,000 bond.

Correctional officers and deputies found out Rogers was allegedly trying to give the drugs to Darius Wright, an inmate at the facility. Wright was arrested on multiple charges, including Felony Conspiracy, Felony Aiding, and Escape. Wright is awaiting trial in the correctional facility.