Bluefield Police investigating armed robbery
Women walks for first time in 11 years

Top Stories - Monday, Dec. 16

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A semi-truck T-boned a red sedan, with a 20-year- old woman inside. Her mother, Jill Carver, watched the whole thing through the rear view mirror in the next car.

“I saw her hit the guardrail and bounce back in the path of the semi. And at the moment she was hit, I actually cried out to the Lord,” Jill said.

Corianne Carver was the woman in that accident 11 years ago. She was lucky to be alive, but at the cost of her ability to walk.

“It cracked my ribs. It punctured my lung, and ripped six inches of my aorta,” Corianne said.

Now, she focuses on changing the lives of others, as a teacher at Woodrow Wilson High School. She is engaged and truly happy to be alive.

“I think my life is fantastic,” Corianne said.

But it became even more fantastic, when she got a glimpse of hope. After 11 years, Corianne took her first steps. Actually, it was about 300 first steps.

“So, I look at her and there is nothing that my God cannot do. She does it right along with him. She is just, she is amazing,” Jill said.

With all that she accomplished, she still has one more goal.

“We’re going to get married in June. And I really, desperately want to walk with my dad down the aisle. That’s my dream,” Corianne said.

