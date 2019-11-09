Wonderland of Trees officially opens

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the J.W and Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center. The 11th annual Wonderland of Trees is officially open. People can stop by a check out the dozens of trees decorated by different businesses and organizations.

People can also vote for their favorite trees. Michelle Rotellini, the Director of United Way of Southern WV, said all of the proceeds support the United Way of Southern West Virginia.

“This really kicks off the season for everyone. I think that they like coming out and seeing all the trees and getting in the Christmas spirit,” Rotellini said.

The trees will be on display until November 22. The trees will then be auctioned off to raise money for the United Way.