BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Woodrow Wilson’s game on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 was dedicated to Emily Perkins.

Emily is a sophomore at Woodrow and is currently fighting Leukemia. The game, band performance, and color guard performance were all done in her honor.

“I feel honored and excited that they would do this for me, and show support for me,” Perkins said.

Organizers of the event also handed out flyers with Emily’s Go Fund Me page, so they had the opportunity to donate to Emily’s Journey.