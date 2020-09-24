Woodrow Wilson High School confirms positive COVID-19 case from student

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A positive case of COVID-19 is reported at a Raleigh County high school.

Woodrow Wilson High School Principal Rocky Powell confirmed one of their students contracted the virus. Contact tracing is being conducted by the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department.

Powell said the school will not be closing, but the decision could change depending on further investigating by the health department. All affected areas are already deep cleaned and sanitized.

It is unclear if extracurriculars, including sports practices or competitions, will continue or be postponed.

