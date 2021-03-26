Woodrow Wilson High School releases prom and graduation plans

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Woodrow Wilson High School announces its plans for prom and graduation.

Principal Rockey Powell said they will not be holding a prom, but they will hold a formal gala for their seniors. It will be a sit down dinner at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center on May 3, 2021 from 6-9 p.m. There will be an opportunity for pictures and door prizes.

Powell said he involved his students in this decision, and this is what they wanted.

“These young students have had everything taken away from them. We want to give them at least something,” Powell said.

Prom was planned to allow enough time for quarantine if a student were to get sick. That way they can attend graduation.

Powell said graduation is scheduled for May 22, 2021 outside on the football field. Students will have about nine guest tickets. If it has to be moved inside due to weather, they will only have about three.