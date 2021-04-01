Woodrow Wilson seniors learn anatomy hands on by dissecting sheep brain

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Students at Woodrow Wilson received a hands on lesson about anatomy.

Woodrow Wilson High School Anatomy and Physiology teacher Bernie Bostick handed out brains to his students Thursday, April 1, 2021.

“They all need a brain but you’ll have to share one,” Bostick joked with his students.

Bostick’s students dissected a sheep brain in first period to kick off their day.

“We’ve been studying the nervous system for the last couple of weeks and it was time for them to apply what they learned in the lecture, to the lab,” Bostick said.

The students seemed excited to cut into the organ. Future nursing student Sarah Calfey, said they haven’t had many of these opportunities due to COVID-19.

“It was really cool because we didn’t know if we were going to be able to do anything like this because of COVID so I was glad he was still able to find opportunities for us to do it,” Calfey said.

Some students were definitely a little squeemish, including Bradley Mickles.

“It was honestly a little gross,” Mickles said.

However, the students said it was still a great experience.

“It was still pretty interesting,” Mickles said.

And Mr. Bostick agrees.

“It’s one thing to see a picture of it in a book, even if its identical but to actually get your hands in there and tear things apart, dissect things. They can put an object with a term,” Bostick said.