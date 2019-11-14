Woody Thrasher talks drug action plan with Mt. Hope mayor



Mt. Hope, WV (WVNS) — Republican candidate for governor, Woody Thrasher, visited Mt. Hope to discuss his plan to combat the drug crisis with Mayor Michael Kessinger.

There were five parts to his plan: prevention, law enforcement, long term housing for recovering addicts, long term counseling once recovered, and effectively dealing with the children who come from a drug ridden household. Thrasher discussed pushing for maximum sentences for dealers and long term recovery centers for addicts.

“It’s time from a statewide perspective to say we are no longer going to be the number one victim of this crime. If you look at the amount of opioids that flew illegally into our state, then you add to that, the addicts that could no longer afford the opioids and then went to heroin and then to fentanyl, it’s been enormous. We need to set up a ‘you are not welcome sign in West Virginia,'” Thrasher explained.

Mayor Kessinger referenced a facility in Mt. Hope that will hopefully soon be a rehab center, with Thrasher’s help.

“Working towards the addict, the customer. As long as there is a customer, supply and demand. There is going to be someone else that will step up and fill their role. We can arrest and arrest and lock up and lock up, that’s not the answer,” said Kessinger.

