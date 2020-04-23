WV Dept. of Ed postpones Governor’s school program for summer 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Education postponed the 2020 Governor’s Schools planned for this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department organizes six residential academies each summer as part of their program to provide learning opportunities for students from grades 8th through 12th.

The programs take place at the Governor’s Schools at West Virginia college and university campuses and state facilities. West Virginia University and Marshall University have both announced they will cancel on-site courses and resort to online instruction only this summer, according to WVDE. 

Both universities were scheduled to host several weeks of the Governor’s Schools at their Huntington and Morgantown campuses beginning June 14, 2020 through July 13, 2020.

The department plans to double the number of programs offered to make sure that those students selected this year will still be able to participate.

The 2020 Governor’s Schools include:

The Governor’s Honors AcademyJune 28 – July 11Marshall UniversityRising Seniors
Governor’s School for the ArtsJune 14 – July 3Marshall UniversityRising juniors
Governor’s School for EntrepreneurshipJune 21 – July 11Marshall UniversityRising freshmen
Governor’s STEM InstituteJune 28 – July 11Green Bank ObservatoryRising freshmen
Governor’s STEM Institute IJuly 25 – July 3West Virginia UniversityRising 8th and 9th graders
Governor’s STEM Institute IIJuly 5 – July 13West Virginia UniversityRising 8th and 9th graders

For more information and updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov or wvde.us/COVID19.

