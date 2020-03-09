WV math teachers to benefit from $3M award

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The National Science Foundation awarded nearly $3 million for math teachers in West Virginia through the West Virginia University Research Corp. The award was announced last week by the state’s two U.S. senators.

Democrat Joe Manchin said the funding will help teachers receive continuing education and training.

Republican Shelley Moore Capito said the funds will improve math education by providing secondary math teachers with resources they need and will also promote a bond between WVU and entities such as the state Department of Education.

