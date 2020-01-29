WV pair gets 25, 30 years for robbing elderly

KNOXVILLE, TN (AP) — A man and woman from West Virginia have been sentenced to at least 25 years in prison for robbing elderly retirees at gunpoint throughout West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee.

WBIR-TV reports 52-year-old Joshua Small and 36-year-old Joni Amber Johnson from Princeton, West Virginia, were sentenced Tuesday to 25 and 30 years in prison respectively. The Department of Justice says the pair targeted elderly victims from May through July 2018. The agency says they forced their way into residences at gunpoint, tied their victims up and robbed them.

The two also received five years of supervised released and were ordered to pay over $8,000 in restitution.

