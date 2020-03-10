WV student opioid abuse awareness contest deadline nears

FILE – This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. The judge overseeing the bankruptcy case of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma will consider Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 whether the company’s CEO should get a bonus equal to half his $2.6 million salary. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A contest deadline is approaching for schoolchildren to raise awareness of prescription painkiller abuse.

The Kids Kick Opioids contest is open to elementary and middle school students. It can include poems, drawings, letters or anything that promotes awareness of painkiller abuse.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says the deadline to enter is Friday. Students can work individually or in groups. The winning entry will be used in Morrisey’s next statewide newspaper public service advertisement.

Regional winners will be displayed in the state Capitol.

