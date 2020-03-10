WV student opioid abuse awareness contest deadline nears

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. The judge overseeing the bankruptcy case of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma will consider Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 whether the company’s CEO should get a bonus equal to half his $2.6 million salary. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A contest deadline is approaching for schoolchildren to raise awareness of prescription painkiller abuse.

The Kids Kick Opioids contest is open to elementary and middle school students. It can include poems, drawings, letters or anything that promotes awareness of painkiller abuse.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says the deadline to enter is Friday. Students can work individually or in groups. The winning entry will be used in Morrisey’s next statewide newspaper public service advertisement.

Regional winners will be displayed in the state Capitol.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Coronavirus challenge: how many times do students touch their faces?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus challenge: how many times do students touch their faces?"

White Sulphur Springs Public Library honors Katherine Johnson

Thumbnail for the video titled "White Sulphur Springs Public Library honors Katherine Johnson"

New River CTC offering free haircuts to kids in Lewisburg

Thumbnail for the video titled "New River CTC offering free haircuts to kids in Lewisburg"

Renovations underway at Mitchell Stadium

Thumbnail for the video titled "Renovations underway at Mitchell Stadium"

Beckley Physician's Assistant waives preliminary hearing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beckley Physician's Assistant waives preliminary hearing"

Blue Spoon Cafe getting festive for St. Patrick's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blue Spoon Cafe getting festive for St. Patrick's Day"

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News