WVDA urging people not to plant foreign seed packets

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) released a statement regarding unsolicited seeds.
Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt said people in West Virginia received seeds in the mail that they did not order. He added unsolicited seeds could be invasive, and could introduce diseases to local plants or be harmful to livestock.
“If you have received seeds from another country, do not plant them if they are in a sealed package and do not open the sealed package. Keep the seeds and packaging and contact the WVDA,” Leonhardt said.
For more information or to report unsolicited seeds, contact 304-558-2226.