WVDA urging people not to plant foreign seed packets

Several Virginia residents have informed the department that they have received packages in the mail containing seeds that appear to have come from China. In an email, the department states that the type of seeds in the packages are unknown and “may be invasive plant species.” (photos provided by the VDACS)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) released a statement regarding unsolicited seeds.

Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt said people in West Virginia received seeds in the mail that they did not order. He added unsolicited seeds could be invasive, and could introduce diseases to local plants or be harmful to livestock.

“If you have received seeds from another country, do not plant them if they are in a sealed package and do not open the sealed package. Keep the seeds and packaging and contact the WVDA,” Leonhardt said.

For more information or to report unsolicited seeds, contact 304-558-2226.