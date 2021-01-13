WVDOH preparing for fight against potholes

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Anyone who drives through southern West Virginia knows potholes are a big problem.

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) began its annual fight against potholes. Crews are starting with prevention. This includes trimming trees along the roadsides.

Hitting a pothole can also damage your car, leading to broken sway bar links, struts or even busted rims. Eddie Fernatt, the owner and operator of A.C.T. Auto Parts and Garage, said get your car checked out if you start hearing a noise.

“Rattle noise, you need to just get it to a garage and get it checked. We probably replaced four or five struts a week and same way with the sway bar links. They’re pretty common,” Fernatt explained.

The best way to avoid damage from potholes is to drive slower and take your time.