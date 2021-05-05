WVSP to hold DUI checkpoint in Greenbrier County

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police announced there will be a sobriety checkpoint set up in Greenbrier County on Friday, May 7, 2021. It will be held on US Route 219 in Fairlea.

Troopers will be on hand from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. The purpose of the checkpoint is to detect and deter impaired drivers. They are also looking to teach the public about the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The State Police ask the community to help them in their effort to crack down on DUI offences. If you see an impaired driver, call 911 or your law enforcement agency.

