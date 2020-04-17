WVU Foundation, hospital to receive Swiss bank settlement funds

FILE – This April 24, 2014, file photo shows the logo of Swiss bank UBS and the Swiss flag in Zurich, Switzerland. The multinational investment bank has ended support for offshore drilling in the Arctic amid efforts to tackle climate change, a move that could affect future funding for oil and gas projects in Alaska, the Anchorage Daily News reported Friday, March 6, 2020. (Steffen Schmidt/Keystone via AP, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The West Virginia University Foundation and a hospital will receive more than $600,000 as part of a multistate settlement following an investigation involving Swiss bank UBS.

The investigation was about the bank’s role in manipulating an interest rate used to price everything, from credit cards to mortgages. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says the WVU Foundation will receive more than $430,000, and WVU Medicine Camden Clark Memorial Hospital in Parkersburg will receive more than $177,000. It was among several bank settlements of charges related to the manipulation of the London Interbank Offered Rate, better known as Libor.

The UBS investigation involved a $68 million settlement with attorneys general from 40 states.

