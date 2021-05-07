WVU Tech administrators discuss fall semester plans

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One local college plans to continue with in-person classes this fall.

WVU Tech administrators said they are excited to see students return this fall, for a less restricted year. They held in-person classes this spring, and they were successful with following COVID-19 guidelines.

Director of University Relations, Jen Wood Cunningham, said they encourage students to get vaccinated so the school can ease restrictions.

“We’re very excited to be able to serve our students in-person again this coming fall, just as we did for the 2021 academic year. We will be able to do some additional things as our vaccination rate increases,” Wood Cunningham said.

Administrators said they will continue to make announcements over the summer for what will be open this upcoming semester. They also asked students to register online if they were vaccinated.