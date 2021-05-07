WVU Tech administrators prepare for 2021 graduation

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local college administrators are getting ready for their 2021 commencement ceremony.



WVU tech staff set up on Friday, May 7, 2021 at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. Saturday, May 8, 2021, will be the graduation for all graduates from December 2019 to May 2021. It will be a shortened ceremony, focused on the students walking across the stage to receive their diplomas.

Director of University Relations, Jen Wood Cunningham, said they are excited to have this in-person ceremony.

“It’s so important that even though we were able to honor them through a video recognition last year, it’s so important for them to have this memory and moment of their accumulation of their undergraduate studies,” Wood Cunningham said.

The graduation ceremony will be streamed online for family and friends who can not attend. Administrators ask people to wear masks and keep social distancing in mind.