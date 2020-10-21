WVU Tech holds virtual homecoming

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — COVID-19 will not stop WVU Tech from celebrating its alumni.



The college will hold a virtual homecoming, which kicks-off Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. It will last ten days. There will be the annual Campus Cup challenge, and Mr. and Ms. Golden Bear will be crowned on October 29, 2020. There will be live streams of events, and Zoom links for certain events, like the state of tech address.

Emily Sands is the Interim Dean of Students at WVU Tech.

“We need to preserve our traditions. And we need to make sure we are keeping our students active and involved, and introducing them to these traditions that they can enjoy as alumni,” Sands explained.

The school will also host a virtual homecoming parade. For more information, visit their website.