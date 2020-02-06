Closings
There are currently 10 active closings. Click for more details.

Wyoming County 911 Center prepared for severe weather

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The rainy weather that hit on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 impacted all of the residents living in Wyoming County.

Officials at the Wyoming County 911 Center monitored the rivers, creeks, and streams that rose throughout the day. Dean Meadows, 911 Center Director, said nobody is in real danger right now, but that could change.

“At this moment we don’t feel like there’s a great danger, but we realize that the danger could rise if things don’t calm down soon,” Meadows said.

Meadows said he is working with all law enforcement and fire departments in the county to stay on top of rainy weather conditions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Zera House looking for volunteers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zera House looking for volunteers"

Former Police Chief running for Magistrate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Police Chief running for Magistrate"

Teachers disinfect Greenbrier County schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teachers disinfect Greenbrier County schools"

Kanawha Falls residents continue to fight for bridge repairs while alternate routes are under construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kanawha Falls residents continue to fight for bridge repairs while alternate routes are under construction"

Medical cannabis company looking to takeover old Magic Mart building

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical cannabis company looking to takeover old Magic Mart building"

Local restaurants open doors to help families impacted by school closures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local restaurants open doors to help families impacted by school closures"