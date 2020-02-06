Wyoming County 911 Center prepared for severe weather

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The rainy weather that hit on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 impacted all of the residents living in Wyoming County.

Officials at the Wyoming County 911 Center monitored the rivers, creeks, and streams that rose throughout the day. Dean Meadows, 911 Center Director, said nobody is in real danger right now, but that could change.

“At this moment we don’t feel like there’s a great danger, but we realize that the danger could rise if things don’t calm down soon,” Meadows said.

Meadows said he is working with all law enforcement and fire departments in the county to stay on top of rainy weather conditions.