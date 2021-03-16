Wyoming County community mourns loss of long time fire chief

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Jack Lambert was well known in his community. He wore many hats, but his must notable was probably his firefighter helmet.

Lambert was chief of the Pineville Fire Department for 57 years. The younger community members, like Robbie Bailey and Brad Ellison, remember him the same.

“When the fire whistle would sound and wail, you would see Jack running out of his house and his truck go down the street, usually he had a red light or something on the top of his truck,” Bailey said.

“There comes Jack, usually in a little grey truck with a little bubble light on the top of it,” Ellison said.

Jack Lambert passed away on Saturday from general illness and old age. The news of his death swept through the small town of Pineville.

Mike Johnson is another firefighter who worked for Lambert.

“It hit us pretty hard. We knew Jack had been ill, but we wasn’t ready for this. But we’ll get through it,” Johnson said.

Not only was he a big part of the fire department, and even named chief emeritus after serving his 57 years, he was also the circuit clerk for Wyoming County.

“He was always doing something for somebody,” Ellison said.

He was also considered the town mechanic. If you had a problem with your car, he was sure to be the one to fix it.

“Jack could fix everything and anything. He was an amazing mechanic on anything we had in this station,” Johnson said.

Whether it was a call from dispatch, or just someone in the community, Lambert would be there.

“He was willing to go. He always said lets go and make it right,” Bailey said.