Wyoming County Deputies respond to alarming amount of overdose calls

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Wyoming County Chief Deputy Bradley Ellison said deputies are responding to numerous overdose calls.

“In the last week, we’ve had about 14 overdose calls,” Ellison said.

Ellison said they are not finding opioid pills to be an issue, but a different substance has made its way into the county. Ellison said Fentanyl is coming into the county from out-of-state sources.

“This Fentanyl has become a major problem for us since the pills have dried up. Our drug users have went to the Fentanyl and that’s a drug that they don’t know what they’re getting or the amount,” Ellison said.

Because it is such a dangerous drug, Ellison said even the deputies are taking precautionary measures.

“The Fentanyl can be dangerous to the person who is using it and to the person who is trying to help them. We carry Narcan for ourselves. All our officers have Narcan in their vehicle,” Ellison said.

Ellison told 59 News they are trying to identify where the drug