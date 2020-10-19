Wyoming County Health Department holds required testing after being in red category

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Wyoming County was in the red category on the state’s county alert system map on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

The health department held the required testing on that day. The testing took place in front of the old board of education building in Pineville, from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. If the county is in the red again for the following days, the health department will conduct another round of testing at the same time and place. They will continue this testing for as long as Wyoming County is in the red category.