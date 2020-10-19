Wyoming County school administrators ask community members to follow guidelines

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — After a strong streak of green, Wyoming County quickly went from gold, orange, and then to red on the state’s county alert system map.

Local working mother, Christy Laxton, said she was was shocked to hear on Saturday that her four children would have to go back to remote learning.

“Wyoming County has done really well for the longest period of time. So, now that we’re in red and it happened kind of quickly, it’s really shocking,” Laxton said.

Luckily, Christy has two older children that can stay at home with her two younger children during the remote period. She said other working parents like her are not so lucky, especially with such a quick turn around.

“Not finding out until Saturday and trying to figure out what they are going to do on Monday for work,” Laxton said.

The school system has one day to adjust as well, but School Superintendent Deirdre Cline said they were prepared for this day.

“As a school system, we have to stand ready to pivot to remote instruction literally in a day, as we’ve done,” Cline said.

Cline said there has not been many positive cases inside the schools, but community spread is what led the county to be in red. Now, school administrators ask for the community’s help to get the students back into their schools.

“We’ve got to as a community, stand together. Because this is not a school system issue, as much as it is a community issue. The cases in our schools are very very limited,” Cline explained.

School administrators, the health department, and even parents are begging the community to follow the guidelines.

“Go green Wyoming County. That’s our goal,” Cline said.