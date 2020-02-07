Closings
Wyoming County School Administrators make safety call

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — Wyoming County School Administrators took no risk when it came to the severe weather on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

The Board of Education announced on Facebook Thursday morning that ALL schools would close early, at 11 a.m. Parents were ready to pick their children up from the bus stop or from the steps of the school itself. Parents, like Mickey Blankenship, think closing the schools was the right call. Blankenship said he was worried when taking his child into school that morning.

“I think honestly, we shouldn’t have had it this morning. It was raining all last night and it’s been getting high as it is,” Blankenship said.

Blankenship was not the only one picking up his child from Mullens Middle School. In the sea of cars was father Todd Norris, who said this severe rain should be something to be safe about.

“It obviously worries everybody, especially in this town that’s been prone to flooding,” Norris said.

Wyoming County student Iain Fuhrman said getting out early is more than a strike of luck for students. He said it was the best decision the board of education made.

“It’s a good choice because we don’t want anything happening later. Like no water rising or anything getting into the school because there’s a lake over there,” Fuhrman said.

