Wyoming County Schools deliver learning packets for those without internet

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Wyoming County Schools are prepared to help students without internet while students are home for the next few weeks.

Wyoming County Superintendent Deirdre Cline had teachers prepare weather packets in the fall for situations like this.

“They prepare packets for their courses, which are general kind of instructions before October 1, so student have access to those literally in hand, plus we have those available on each school’s website and the county website,” Cline said.

Cline said it is important for students to have access to physical packets because of the poor broadband connection in parts of Wyoming County.

“Our infrastructure in Wyoming County in terms of technology does not support one to one distance learning at this time,” Cline said.

For students who do not have broadband access, they can get the packets delivered on their bus routes, along with a free lunch and breakfast for the next day.

“We are going to use our bus routes as we do meal distribution, to distribute school supplies, and like I said, any packet that needs to be delivered, save parents to have to come to the school we will deliver those package to them all they have to do is call the school,” Cline said.

Although these students are not physically sitting in a classroom, Cine said they are still advancing their learning just in a different environment.

“It keeps students from becoming stagnant, they help us breach any learning curves, it is reinforcement of skills and it is a good learning opportunity for students,” Cline said.

The first phase of their packet will last the students until Friday, March 27, 2020. If schools are still closed, another packet will be issued and cover more material.