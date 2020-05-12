Wyoming East Warriors win big in recycling competition

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WVNS) — The Wyoming East Warriors are taking on the issue of recycling in an award winning way.

Students who are part of The Friends of The Earth Recycling Club won $2,500 from Pepsi Cola. They had to decorate a recycling bin and decided to make a giant warrior head. They are currently in first place based on votes from across the nation.

Brittany Bauer, a teacher at Wyoming East, said the money helps with the cost of materials and goes towards scholarships for the students.

“It’s a big deal for our school because it goes back to our recycling club and to our school for scholarships,” Bauer said.

The club aims to spread awareness about the importance of recycling. Altogether, the club brought in $6,500 from competitions this year.