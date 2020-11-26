YMCA volunteers put on 44th annual Thanksgiving 5k

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Some people chose to spend their Thanksgiving morning working out.

Volunteers with the YMCA of Southern West Virginia held their 44th annual Thanksgiving day 5K. People gathered Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 at the Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex’s soccer fields to run or walk the 3.1 miles.

Volunteers, like George Barbera, said they were happy with the turnout.

“It’s just a great tradition,”Barbera said. “When [people] come home, they come out to run it.”

The race began at 8 a.m. There was also a virtual option for people not comfortable being around others in public.

