Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) - 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 UPDATE: Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley stated two cars were hit when a driver crossed the median on Route 19 and crossed into the northbound lanes.

Initial reports indicated it was the driver who crossed the median who was transported. New details stated is was the drivers of both northbound vehicles who were taken to area hospitals. One of those had to be flown by air medical service.

There is no word on the names or conditions of the victims. The accident is still under investigation.

As deputies were leaving this accident, there was another accident near the intersection of Court Street and Route 19 in Fayetteville. A vehicle hit another car while changing lanes at a stoplight.

The vehicle then backed into a guardrail. The driver, Owen Devine, 19, of Summersville, WV was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence of Drugs. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a bond of $1,500.

ORIGINAL STORY: An accident near the New River Gorge Bridge has shut down the northbound lanes of Route 19. It happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.

Dispatchers said there were two cars involved in a head-on collision. First responders said one vehicle crossed the median and hit another car in the northbound lane. The driver of the car that crossed the median had to be cut from the vehicle and flown to an area hospital.

According to investigators, the driver of the car that was hit had only minor injuries. There is no word on the names of either of those who were involved in the crash.

Police are on the scene working to reconstruct what happened. Crews are clearing the scene and expect traffic to be flowing soon.