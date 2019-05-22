ACE gears up for Mountain Music Festival

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Oak Hill, WV (WVNS) - The sixth annual Mountain Music Festival is just around the corner!

Over 25 bands will be taking the stage at ACE Adventure Resort May 30 - June 2. The festival also features more than 40 visual artists, local vendors, West Virginia craft beer, and outdoor adventures like ziplining and white water rafting.

Weekend tickets include camping so Festival goers can spend the night on the grounds where the music never sleeps.

Chris Colin, special events coordinator at ACE, called the event the best music festival in West Virginia.

"The caliber of acts that we have come through here...nationally touring artists, some of the best visual artists from across the country are going to be here. They're actually going to be creating live paintings throughout the weekend," said Colin. "It's just going to be a good time so if you're looking for something to do, it's going to be a beautiful weekend and it's always a party here at ACE Adventure resort."

You can save money by purchasing tickets in advance online at mountainmusicfestwv.com