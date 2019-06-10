Beckley man arrested in Fayetteville shots fired investigation

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kevin Legrand, arrested on 12 counts of Wanton Endangerment

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) -- Nearly one week after shots rang out in Fayetteville, WV, a suspect is in jail. Kevin Lamar Legrand, 18, of Beckley is facing 12 felony charges of Wanton Endangerment.

§61-7-12. Wanton endangerment involving a firearm.

Any person who wantonly performs any act with a firearm which creates a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury to another shall be guilty of a felony, and, upon conviction thereof, shall be confined in the penitentiary for a definite term of years of not less than one year nor more than five years, or, in the discretion of the court, confined in the county jail for not more than one year, or fined not less than $250 nor more than $2,500, or both. For purposes of this section, the term “firearm” shall have the same meaning ascribed to such term as set forth in section two of this article.

The incident was initially reported at 12:42 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019. It took place at a home on Fayette Ave. in Fayetteville, WV. The backyard of the house is connected to a parking lot for Fayetteville Baptist Church.

Witnesses told investigators they were at a party at the house when fight started that continued outside into the church parking lot. That is when they said shots rang out. A car that left the party was stopped in Oak Hill when an officer saw bullet holes in the vehicle. There were three people in the car who all gave statements about the incident

A patrolman with the Fayetteville Police Department questioned Legrand on the night of the incident. Legrand said at the time he was jumped by two other men over a robbery in Beckley, but did not know about the shooting.

Investigators were able to get surveillance video from the church. They said the video showed the fight and the suspect, Legrand, fire shots at the car. There were around 12 other people in the area at the time.

Officers were able to get an arrest warrant for Legrand on June 5. He was later arrested and booked into the Southern Regional Jail on Friday, June 7. He is being held on at $100,012 cash only bond.