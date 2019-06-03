Deputies: Three arrested on drug charges after responding to shots fired call

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) -- A shots fired call in Fayetteville leads to three drug arrests.

Deputies responded to a complaint at the Fayette Hills Apartments Saturday, June 1, 2019. No one was injured, however, deputies did find narcotics. Deputies obtained a search warrant and found meth, cocaine, scales, and packaging supplies.

Timothy Dotson, Shawn Surnear, and Marysa Smith were arrested and charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

