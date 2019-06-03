Fayette County

Deputies: Three arrested on drug charges after responding to shots fired call

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) -- A shots fired call in Fayetteville leads to three drug arrests.

Deputies responded to a complaint at the Fayette Hills Apartments Saturday, June 1, 2019. No one was injured, however, deputies did find narcotics. Deputies obtained a search warrant and found meth, cocaine, scales, and packaging supplies.

Timothy Dotson, Shawn Surnear, and Marysa Smith were arrested and charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, and conspiracy to commit a felony.
 

