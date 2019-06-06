Fayette County deputies need help locating missing girl

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) - Fayette County deputies need help finding a missing teenager.

Abigale Blackburn has been missing since May 27. She was last seen by her uncle, Wade Carl Blackburn. It is believed that he took her to the Grottoes, Virginia area. Law enforcement officers in Virginia have been unsuccessful in locating her.

Abigale is 14-years-old and from Oak Hill. If you have any information, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Detective Bureau of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.