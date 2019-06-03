Fayette County

Man behind bars after burglary complaint in Fayette County

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 09:04 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:23 AM EDT

WHIPPLE, WV (WVNS) -- One man is behind bars after a burglary call in Fayette County.

Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department responded to a possible burglary in progress Sunday, June 2, 2019  in the Whipple area.

When deputies arrived, they found someone inside the home refusing to comply with commands. Once deputies went into the home, the suspect jumped out the window and ran. After a brief chase, the suspect was taken into custody.

 Aaron Matheny, of Scarbro, was charged with burglary, possession of narcotics,  fleeing an officer,  and obstructing a police officer.  Matheny is being held in Southern Regional Jail.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

College Sports

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center