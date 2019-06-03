Man behind bars after burglary complaint in Fayette County
WHIPPLE, WV (WVNS) -- One man is behind bars after a burglary call in Fayette County.
Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department responded to a possible burglary in progress Sunday, June 2, 2019 in the Whipple area.
When deputies arrived, they found someone inside the home refusing to comply with commands. Once deputies went into the home, the suspect jumped out the window and ran. After a brief chase, the suspect was taken into custody.
Aaron Matheny, of Scarbro, was charged with burglary, possession of narcotics, fleeing an officer, and obstructing a police officer. Matheny is being held in Southern Regional Jail.
