March in Minden to bring awareness to health risks in their community

MINDEN, WV (WVNS) - A Fayette County community will march to honor those who tried standing up for their community 30 years ago. The town of Minden is coming together to march on June 8, 2019, at 3 p.m. The goal is to raise awareness of issues that still need to be resolved in the community. Some residents said they have been sick for the last thirty years due to PCB contaminated water.

Annetta Coffman with the Minden Community Action Team said the organization wants to relocate the town to allow future generations to live in a clean environment.

"We have had to live with it. You know, we don't really let our kids play in the yards, because it's a flood plain here, so the creek overflows into the yard so you don't really see a lot of kids playing in the yard like I did when I was a kid. It's just a different way of life here," Coffman said.

Coffman also said the march is to also honor those who lost their lives because of health complications related to the contaminated water.