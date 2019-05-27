Memorial Day parade takes place in Mount Hope

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mount Hope, WV (WVNS) - Harmony for Hope held its Memorial Day parade Monday afternoon in Mount Hope.

Mount Hope Fire Department, Jancare Ambulance, and Mount Hope High School Marching band were among the many groups that took part in the parade to pay tribute to those who lost their lives fighting for our country.

Candy being thrown out during the parade attracted many kids to the event. Dontavius Hammons was one of those kids that came to see the parade, and he told us why he loves our country and our flag.

"I like the color and like veterans and everything" Hammons said.

In addition to the groups already named in the parade, family members of veterans that died at war proudly joined the parade. They showed pictures of their veterans on the sides of their cars in order to pay tribute to their lost loved ones.