Needleseye Park now open to explorers, officially owned by City of Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) - Those eager to explore under the trees of Needleseye Park can find peace as they listen to the sounds of nature and take in the scenery in the mountain state. They can also seek adventure in the 300 acre park that features an array of hiking and biking trails that lead to cliffs and boulders ready to meet a climber's eye.

Whatever your motive entails , officials with the City of Oak Hill like manager Bill Hannabass, are happy to welcome adventure seekers as they cut the ribbon on a municipal park they can call their own.

"The purchase is over, the deed's recorded, " Hannabass said. "This is officially a city park""

The city of Oak Hill worked closely with the West Virginia Land Trust to purchase the park beginning in 2016, Executive Directer Brett Bailey leads the conservation organization that works to protect land across the state.

"We acquire properties that are gonna serve some public benefit," Bailey said. "We look for properties that will protect water supplies and offer recreational opportunities."

Funded by the city and Land Trust along with a $450,000 contribution from the state's Outdoor Heritage Conservation Fund, the purchase of the park now gives locals and visitors to the New River Gorge Region a place to adventure on their own schedule.

Whether it's trekking up the numerous boulders and cliffs or a hike to the Needle's Eye rock formation, Hannibass is certain that this is just another addition to what brings trotting tourists to the great outdoors of Fayette County.

"I think itll promote tourism and lead to economic development," Hannabass added. "When you come here you will start planning on when you can return."

Hannnibass stressed that they are still working on adding signage, parking areas, playgrounds, and more park entrances.