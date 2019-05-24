New study reveals children at higher risk of being bit by dogs Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) - As a public agency, New River Humane Society obtains a contract with the local animal control unit, and Director Nicole Harris said no dog gets turned away, even aggressive ones with a bite history.

"A lot of it is making relationships with these animals and establishing trust," Harris said. "Sometimes it's identifying triggers that may make that dog more reactive and then starting to do some sensitivity training with those triggers."

Harris added those bite triggers could simply stem from wanting a toy or food, or could relate to emotional feelings and instincts.

"Instincts like drives," Harris said. "Some dogs are born to be hunters and some dogs are born to be herders."

A recent study from the Ohio State University Wexner School of Medicine shows that nearly five million people in the United States, are victims of bites related to these triggers each year, with children at a much higher risk of being bitten than adults.

To better understand the injury risks associated with bites from different types of dogs, researchers, took a closer look at a dog's unique physical traits, such as weight and head shape, and found that: injuries from Pitbulls were most frequent and severe, followed by mixed-breed dogs and German shepherds, in about 60 percent of dog bite cases, the breed was unknown, dogs who weigh more than 66 pounds and those with a head shape that is wider than it is long tended to cause more severe damage.

However, Harris explained that any dog can bite, and it is important to teach kids how to safely interact with dogs to help lower the risk.

It is recommended that all interactions with a child and dog are supervised by an adult. Children should stay a few feet away from a dog's face, and not try to kiss or touch the dog's mouth.