Fayette County

Oak Hill man arrested for sexually abusing child

Posted: May 28, 2019 09:35 AM EDT

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) -- An Oak Hill man is facing sexual abuse charges for inappropriately touching a child, according to court documents. 

Officers arrested Richard Anthony Curl Sunday, May 26, 2019. They first received a complaint about Curl in December of 2018. The victim said Curl sexually molested her several times and showed her pornographic videos. 

Another family members told officers that Curl has a history for sexual assaulting and abusing young children. 

Curl is in jail on a $50,000 cash only bond. 

