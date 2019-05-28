Oak Hill man arrested for sexually abusing child

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) -- An Oak Hill man is facing sexual abuse charges for inappropriately touching a child, according to court documents.

Officers arrested Richard Anthony Curl Sunday, May 26, 2019. They first received a complaint about Curl in December of 2018. The victim said Curl sexually molested her several times and showed her pornographic videos.

Another family members told officers that Curl has a history for sexual assaulting and abusing young children.

Curl is in jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.