Recovery Housing Program founder sentenced for defrauding West Virginia

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) -- The founder of an organization which aims to help substance abusers is now facing jail time for fraud. David Stevens, 57, was sentenced on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Stevens committed mail fraud relating to falsifying grant reimbursement requests to the State of West Virginia. This was in connection with a recovery housing program in Mount Hope, WV.

Stevens started Open Minds Recovery Services, Inc. in 2016 and received a reimbursement-based grant for $501,500. Open Minds was supposed to work with men in need of substance use treatment and mental health care.

Stevens admitted he knew the grant required the organization to seek reimbursement for already expended allowable grant costs. However, Stevens said he requested funds that were not actually spent and used grant funds on himself on his own companies.

"Defrauding West Virginia means defrauding West Virginia taxpayers," said U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart. "Stevens received public funds for a substance use treatment program. Our state as suffered greatly as a result of the opioid epidemic. Treatment and recovery dollars are critical to insure West Virginians with substance use disorder can get much needed services and support. As always, we will hold accountable those who misuse or misappropriate taxpayer dollars."

Stevens was sentenced to six months in prison and six months of home confinement. He was ordered to pay more than $137,000 is restitution.