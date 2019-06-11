Study: Over 1 million people visited southern WV National Parks

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) -- A National Park Service Report proves the Mountain State's tourism industry is a lifeline for West Virginians. Thanks to the states scenic views, nearly $70 million was brought in to southern West Virginia.

A new study released that over 1 million people visited southern West Virginia national parks.

Public Affairs Officer Julena Campbell said the increase is creating economic growth for our community.

"We know that when folks come and visit national parks they don't just stay in the parks, they are out in the gateway community. They are staying in the lodging, they're eating at the restaurants, going shopping and that sort of thing. This was a way to quantify what we all know that national parks are an important economic driver in the local communities." Campbell said.

These visitors spent over $60 million in our community which led to the support of 847 jobs.