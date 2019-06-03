Tips lead to capture of burglary suspect in Ansted
ANSTED, WV (WVNS) -- A man wanted for burglary in Ansted is captured over the first weekend in June 2019. Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department were looking for the suspect since April 24.
Deputies had a picture of the burglar from security cameras at the home. They said he appeared on the video as he tore down the cameras. Tips from the community helped investigators identify the suspect as Robert DeWitt Brown of Lookout, WV.
Deputies said the made several unsuccessful attempts to locate him. Brown was finally caught hiding at a friend's house in the Nallen area.
Brown is charged with Burglary and Destruction of Property. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail.
