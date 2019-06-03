Traffic stop leads to heroin arrest in Fayette County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) -- A Beckley woman and a Chicago man are in jail following a traffic stop on Monday, June 3, 2019. Deputies pulled over a Hyundai Tuscon during the early morning hours for a traffic offense along West Virginia Route 61 (Deepwater Mountain Road).

During the stop, investigators saw evidence of narcotics trafficking. A search of the vehicle turned up heroin and cash.

Arnesha Higginbotham, 27, of Beckley and Bernard Echols, 55, of Chicago were arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Conspiracy. Deputies said Echols had 15 different aliases and social security numbers.

Higginbotham and Echols are being held in the Southern Regional Jail. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590.