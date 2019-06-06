Two arrested on drug charges in Fayette County Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

North Page, WV (WVNS) - Two Fayette County men were arrested on a search warrant in the North Page area of Fayette County.

The Central West Virginia Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a home located on Deepwater Mountain Road. When law enforcement entered the home, one suspect ran, but was eventually caught.

Authorities discovered methamphetamines, heroin and marijuana along with packaging materials and cash.

Kenneth Taylor, 39 of North Page, was charged with four felony counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and two counts of Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics. He was unable to post the $150,000 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate's Office and was taken to Southern Regional Jail.

The man who fled the scene, Donald Walker of Robson, was charged with Fleeing an Officer, Obstructing a Police Officer and Battery on Law Enforcement Personnel. Walker also had an active family court warrant filed by the Bureau of Child Support Enforcement, and was taken to the Southern Regional Jail until he appears in Family Court Judge.