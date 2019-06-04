Two Fayette County men behind bars after early morning chase
HILLTOP, WV (WVNS) -- Two Fayette County men are behind bars following an early morning chase.
Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department conducted a routine traffic stop in the Hilltop area early Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Deputies attempted to pull over a car, when the car then took off through Legend's Highway, Thurmond Road and Prudence Road. Deputies eventually stopped the car at the intersection of US Route 19 and WV Route 16. A search of the car turned up drugs, money, and firearms.
Nicholas Plumb of Glen Jean was charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, attempt to commit felony-unlawful assault on a police officer, and presentation of firearm in the commission of a felony.
Kenneth Batey of Oak Hill was charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, possessing with intent to deliver narcotics and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Both men are now in jail.
