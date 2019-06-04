Two Fayette County men behind bars after early morning chase Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HILLTOP, WV (WVNS) -- Two Fayette County men are behind bars following an early morning chase.

Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department conducted a routine traffic stop in the Hilltop area early Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Deputies attempted to pull over a car, when the car then took off through Legend's Highway, Thurmond Road and Prudence Road. Deputies eventually stopped the car at the intersection of US Route 19 and WV Route 16. A search of the car turned up drugs, money, and firearms.

Nicholas Plumb of Glen Jean was charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, attempt to commit felony-unlawful assault on a police officer, and presentation of firearm in the commission of a felony.

Kenneth Batey of Oak Hill was charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, possessing with intent to deliver narcotics and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Both men are now in jail.