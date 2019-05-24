DUI Checkpoint planned in Greenbrier County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) -- As people prepare for the long Memorial Day weekend, state troopers are preparing for drunk drivers. A sobriety checkpoint will be set up along U.S. 219 on Friday, May 24, 2019.

The checkpoint will be located in the Harts Run area. Troopers will be in place from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday, May 25.

The purpose of the checkpoint is not only to detect and deter drunk and drugged drivers, but also to educate the public about the dangers of automobile while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs. Troopers urge people to assist law enforcement agencies in the efforts to stop driving under the influence incidents by reporting impaired drivers.